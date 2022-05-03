PSI exam scam: MLC demands Ashwath Narayan's resignation

Dakshina Kannada DCC President and MLC Harish Kumar demanded the resignation of Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan over his brother being involved in the irregularities pertaining to the recruitment of police sub-inspectors.

He said that a sitting judge should probe into the irregularities to unearth the truth. The BJP-led government in Karnataka is mired in corruption and scams for the last over two years.The investigation agency has arrested several persons in connection with rigging in PSI examination in the state. If PSIs are selected based on the payment, then what law and order and justice people can expect from such recruited PSIs? he asked, addressing media persons in Mangaluru.

"An impartial probe should be conducted into the allegations of irregularities by Minister Ashwath Narayan’s brother. The investigation can not be impartial if the Minister continues to be in power. All attempts will be made to mislead the investigation if he continues to be in power. The CID is probing only the irregularities in a centre in Kalaburagi. The probe should be conducted into the examinations that were held in all the centres in the state," demanded the MLC.

He said no one is aware of what happened to the bitcoin scam. "The investigation reports have not been revealed. The people in the state are aware of the failure of the BJP-led government," at the grassroots level.

To a query on appointment of new office-bearers to the KPCC, he said that office-bearers have been elected after three years, which will help in strengthening the party at the grassroots level. Senior people and the youth have been identified and given responsibilities.

On the delay in conducting Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections in the state, the MLC said that the BJP-led government is scared that the anti-incumbency factor will affect the results and have postponed the election citing reservation lists.

Check out the latest DH videos here: