PSI scam: Congress releases audio clips, slams Home minister

In a fresh attack, Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Saturday accused the BJP government of trying to ‘shield’ those involved in the PSI recruitment scam.

At a news conference, Priyank released two audio clips containing a conversation purportedly between Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and an unnamed PSI aspirant. The aspirant is heard telling Jnanendra that the government has not acted on the ‘evidence’ provided by him to the minister. The aspirant is also heard asking the minister not to go ahead with the recruitment of 402 police sub-inspectors.

Referring to the audio clips, Priyank said: “When the aspirant complains that those arrested were out on bail, the minister says there’s some technical problem. Is he suggesting that the government’s lawyers are inefficient? 56,000 youths have been cheated, their future sold. And, those involved in the scam are getting bail. Is the government trying to cover it up?”

Priyank said the audio clips were already circulating on social media. “The aspirant also asks why only ADGP Amrit Paul was arrested when there was evidence against the DGP and Kalaburagi police commissioner. The minister is silent. Should we think that his silence is admission of guilt?” the Congress leader said. “It is also said that there are complaints against three more MLAs. Who are they? What investigation was done?” he demanded to know.

The BJP government ordered a CID probe following allegations of large-scale corruption in the recruitment of 545 PSIs for which exams were held in October 2021. Over 54,000 candidates wrote the exams. The government has decided to hold the exam afresh, with nothing further on it.

“It looks like the government itself doesn’t know what’s happening,” Kharge said. “The government had said it would not go ahead with any other recruitment until investigation is completed into the recruitment of 545 PSIs. However, an order has been issued to go ahead with the recruitment of another 402 PSIs,” he said, demanding a debate on this in the Belagavi legislature session.

Reacting to Priyank’s allegation, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “First of all, he had released an audio earlier on which he hasn’t clarified yet. Let him release clips. It’s his job. It’ll be investigated.”