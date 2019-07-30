PU lecturers frown on late transfer process

Faculty members working at government pre-university colleges have raised objections for the transfer process started by the department of pre-university education after the commencement of the academic year.

Recently, the department had issued a circular asking all deputy directors of the department at all districts to prepare zone-wise list of colleges to process the transfers for the current academic year. This has irked the lecturers as the classes have already commenced for the 2019-20 academic year and it would be difficult for them to relocate in the middle.

Several lecturers have decided to submit their objection to the director of the department over transfers.

“Even we have admitted our children to schools and colleges by paying fee for the 2019-20 academic year.

If the department starts transfer process now, it will be completed only by the middle of the academic year. How can we shift to other place at that time,” question lecturers.

This is what the department does every year. “Every year we demand the department to complete transfer process before the final exams and issue orders so that lecturers can report during the commencement of the academic year. In March and April department conducts examination followed by evaluation. In June supplementary exams are held again followed by evaluation,” said a senior lecturer works with a government PU college Malleshwaram in Bengaluru.

“We have even submitted our objections officially, but nothing has been considered and the process is on,” added lecturers.