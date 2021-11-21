Put an end to family politics, says Eshwarappa

Put an end to family politics, says Eshwarappa

Hassan,
  Nov 21 2021
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 00:49 ist

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa on Saturday said that voters were disappointed over the family politics and the situation should be utilised to ensure the victory of the BJP candidate in Hassan district.

Speaking at the BJP Jan Swaraj Convention in Hassan, he said, "There is a mockery of democracy in the district. Prajwal Revanna and H D Revanna have been elected. There is no need for another candidate from Gowda’s family. Hence, voters should give a mandate to the BJP during the MLC polls."

"While five members of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family are in politics, the number is eight from H D Deve Gowda family. This kind of family politics is not found anywhere in the country," he said.

