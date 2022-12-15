Puttanna, Datta set to join Congress

Senior BJP MLC Puttanna is all set to join the Congress.

Confirming this to DH, sources close to Puttanna said he was quitting the BJP as the party leaders had not kept their promises made to him.

“Puttanna and C P Yogeeshwar played an important role in bringing BJP to power. But they were not treated properly and he is upset about it,” sources said.

They said that the Congress had assured him a ticket in the 2023 polls from one of the Bengaluru city constituencies.

“The Congress has given him three options: Rajajinagar, Padhmanabhanagar and Yeshwantpur. He has to take a call,” the sources said.

They said Puttanna will soon join the Congress officially. When contacted, Puttanna said, he is yet to make a decision.

JD(S) leader Y S V Datta has also expressed his willingness to join the Congress.

“A majority of JD(S) workers and my apolitical fans are keen that I quit JD(S) and join Congress,” Datta said on Wednesday.

“I cannot go against the wishes of the voters in my constituency as I have neither the caste clout nor mass appeal,” he said.

“After ensuring a good future for my supporters, I will quit politics,” he declared.

However, Datta denied that he will join Congress on December 17.

“There are rumours being spread about me joining Congress on December 17. But, no date has been fixed yet. There is a book release function in Belthangady on December 17. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah will release the book and I will be delivering a talk on the book,” he said.

Datta said he had immense respect for JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda. “It is more like a father-son relationship,” he said.