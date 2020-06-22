PWD to be trifurcated soon: Govind Karjol

DyCM and Public Works Minister Govind Karjol, on Monday, directed authorities to speed up the process of trifurcating PWD, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Water Resources departments.

Efforts are on since the past several years to divide the departments. The government has consulted with representatives of engineers’ associations regarding the move and has decided to go ahead with the move, Karjol

said.

The trifurcation was necessitated as all engineers were recruited by PWD and deputed to different departments of the government. This will allow departments to hire and manage people for various posts.

Bronze statue

Karjol also sought a report from officials regarding the installation of a bronze statue of K C Reddy - the first chief minister of Karnataka (erstwhile Mysore state). Reddy had played an important role in the construction of Vidhana Soudha, the centre of the state’s administration.

The statue will replace the fibre one installed on the Vidhana Soudha premises by the Congress government in 2018, after family members of Reddy staged a protest demanding that a bronze statue be installed.