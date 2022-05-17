Malkapure new chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council

Raghunath Rao Malkapure appointed as the chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council

  • May 17 2022, 15:35 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 15:39 ist
Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has appointed senior BJP lawmaker Raghunath Rao Malkapure as chairperson of the Legislative Council after Basavaraj Horatti resigned on Monday.

Malkapure will assume office from May 17, 2022.

More to follow...

 

