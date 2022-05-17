Raghunath Rao Malkapure appointed as the chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council

Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has appointed senior BJP lawmaker Raghunath Rao Malkapure as chairperson of the Legislative Council after Basavaraj Horatti resigned on Monday.

Malkapure will assume office from May 17, 2022.

