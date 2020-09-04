Ragini Dwivedi campaigned for BJP in 2019 Karnataka bypolls

Actor Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested by the Bengaluru police on Friday, was a star campaigner for the BJP in the Karnataka bypolls held in 2019.

Pictures and videos of Ragini campaigning for BJP’s KR Pet candidate K C Narayana Gowda, were shared on social media after she appeared before the police earlier in the day.

Read: Sandalwood actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested by CCB police in drug case

K C Narayana Gowda is now a minister in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s Cabinet.

She was expected to join the party during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which did not materialise.

Apart from holding roadshows in the KR Pet constituency, she also participated in door-to-door campaigning with other BJP leaders, including the party’s vice president B Y Vijayendra.

Meanwhile, there were also reports that Karthik Raj, who was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Sandalwood drugs scandal, was a member of BJP Yuva Morcha in the Shivajinagar constituency.