Ragini Dwivedi campaigned for BJP in 2019 Karnataka bypolls

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 04 2020, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 19:58 ist
Actress Ragini Dwivedi give pose to media people while CCB Officials takes her to CCB Office for interrogation after a search in her flat in a link of drugs peddling at the HRC Ananya apartment at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday. Credit: DH Photo/Janardhan B K

Actor Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested by the Bengaluru police on Friday, was a star campaigner for the BJP in the Karnataka bypolls held in 2019.

Pictures and videos of Ragini campaigning for BJP’s KR Pet candidate K C Narayana Gowda, were shared on social media after she appeared before the police earlier in the day.

Read: Sandalwood actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested by CCB police in drug case

K C Narayana Gowda is now a minister in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s Cabinet.

She was expected to join the party during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which did not materialise.

Apart from holding roadshows in the KR Pet constituency, she also participated in door-to-door campaigning with other BJP leaders, including the party’s vice president B Y Vijayendra.

Meanwhile, there were also reports that Karthik Raj, who was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Sandalwood drugs scandal, was a member of BJP Yuva Morcha in the Shivajinagar constituency.

 

 

Ragini Dwivedi
BJP
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Sandalwood
K C Narayana Gowda
KR Pet

