Ragini Dwivedi is a BJP ambassador: KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M Lakshmana said that Sandalwood actor Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested in connection with a narcotics case, is a BJP ambassador. She had campaigned for BJP candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In a press conference, Lakshmana said, Ragini had campaigned for a BJP candidate for Karnataka Lok Sabha election at Chikkamagaluru Assembly segment, represented by Tourism, Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi.

B Y Vijayendra, also son of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan had also participated in the campaign. Lakshmana also displayed a few photographs of the campaign.

Film director Indrajit Lankesh has given a list of 15 actors, who are linked to a drug scam to the Bengaluru City Crime Branch. A majority of the actors are linked with BJP, he alleged.

Lakshmana also alleged that the state government is projecting the drug scam to hide its failures, he said.