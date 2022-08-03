Rahul Gandhi takes ‘Linga Deekshe’ at Murugha Mutt in Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi takes ‘Linga Deekshe’ in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Aug 03 2022, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 04:13 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday underwent the ‘Linga Deekshe’ ritual at Murugha Rajendra Mutt here.

During Rahul’s interaction with over 30 pontiffs, the Mutt’s Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana explained the Mutt’s tradition and the concept of Kayaka (work) preached by 12th century social reformer Basavanna. 

Read | Invoking Basavanna, Rahul Gandhi promises ‘clean‘ Congress government in Karnataka

Inspired by the steps for the ‘Ishtalinga Puje’ demonstrated by the pontiff, Rahul decided to undergo the ‘Linga Deekshe’.

The seer smeared Vibhuti (sacred ash) on Rahul’s forehead. The pontiff tied an ‘Ishtalinga’ around Rahul’s neck. The ‘Ishtalinga’ (a tiny idol symbolising universe) concept was conceived by Basavanna for performance of pujas and concentration twice a day.

“I will follow Basava philosophy,” the Congress leader promised the pontiffs. He requested the Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana to send a Mutt representative to Delhi to train him in ‘Ishtalinga Puje’.

“We explained the concepts of ‘Dasoha’ and ‘Linga Puje’ to Rahul. He voluntarily took ‘Linga Deekshe,” the pontiff told reporters. Congress leaders D K Shivakumar, Eshwar Khandre, Saleem Ahmed, K C Venugopal and others were present. 

Karnataka
Lingayat
Rahul Gandhi
Congress

