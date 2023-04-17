Rahul to address rallies in Bhalki and Humnabad today

Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Bhalki and Humnabad today

Gandhi on Sunday had addressed the 'Jai Bharat' rally in Kolar

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  Apr 17 2023, 10:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 10:19 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address party rallies in Bhalki and Humnabad in Bidar district on Monday, ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. 

Several senior Congress leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar, are expected to participate in the rally. 

Also Read | Love coming here, says Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

Former Minister and KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre and former Minister Rajashekar B Patil are sitting MLAs and the party's candidates from Bhalki and Humnabad Assembly segments respectively. 

Gandhi on Sunday had addressed the 'Jai Bharat' rally in Kolar, the same place from where he made a remark on the Modi surname for which he was convicted of criminal defamation and also stripped of his Parliament membership.

