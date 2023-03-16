Rahul Gandhi to address Yuva Kranti rally in Belagavi on March 20

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address ‘Yuva Kranti Rally’, his first election rally in Belagavi on Monday, where he is expected to unveil the party's guarantee for the youth.

Rahul, who was in the United Kingdom addressing several programmes, was back in the capital on Wednesday and will soon hit the election campaign.

Sources said Rahul will likely announce the fourth guarantee by the Congress ahead of elections, this time to cater to the youth.

State party leaders said Rahul is expected to announce the promise of an allowance to unemployed youth. However, there was no official confirmation from the party.

Sources said Rahul and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party general secretary, will be holding a series of rallies in Karnataka in the run-up to the elections.

The party is expected to unveil five guarantees and so far, it has announced three.

Priyanka has announced 'Griha Laxmi,' under which Rs 2,000 will be provided per month to a woman in the household.

The party has also announced 'Griha Jyoti' - 200 units of free electricity - and 'Anna Bhagya' - 10 kg of rice free of cost.

At present, Congress workers are presenting a 'guarantee card' to voters, promising them that they would honour the announcements once they come to power.

The party recently organised a 'knock-the-door' programme to reach out to all households in the state.

The party had earlier launched campaigns like '40% government' and 'PayCM,' which leaders claimed have struck a chord with voters.

Leaders review preparations

On Thursday, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretary in-charge of state Randeep Surjewala, former union minister K H Muniyappa, KPCC working presidents Satish Jarkiholi and Salim Ahmed among others reviewed the preparations being made for the March 20 rally, reports DHNS from Belagavi.

Shivakumar said Rahul Gandhi will kick-start campaign in the state from the venue where Mahatma Gandhi assumed the presidency of the Indian National Congress in 1924.

Siddaramaiah said more than 5 lakh people are expected to take part in the rally.

Ex-BJP MLC Mohan Limbikayi joins Cong

Former BJP MLC and close aide of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Mohan Limbikayi, on Thursday resigned from the parimary membership of the party and joined the Congress in the presence of CLP leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and PCC working presidents Salim Ahmed and Satish Jarkiholi in Belagavi.

Limbikayi was sulking ever since he was denied party ticket for the MLC polls from the West Teachers' constituency last year. The saffron party had given ticket to Basavaraj Horatti.

"I was feeling suffocated in the BJP. There is no respect for the workers there. Only a handful of leaders take decisions. I was fed up and hence joined the Congress without any conditions," Limbikayi told reporters.

Limbikai was a BJP aspirant for the Legislative Council West Teachers' Constituency from the BJP, but the party fielded Basavaraj Horatti. Now, joining the Congress, there is a possibility that Limbikai would be given the ticket to contest from the Hubballi-Dharwad West Constituency in the coming assembly polls.