Rahul writes to CM Bommai seeking aid for elephant calf

Rahul writes to CM Bommai seeking medical aid for elephant calf

Rahul wrote that the calf has a severely injured tail and trunk and is fighting for its life

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 05 2022, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 03:24 ist
The photo of the elephant and its calf shared by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his Twitter account. Credit: Twitter/@RahulGandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking medical assistance for an elephant calf.

Gandhi, who was staying in a private resort in the backwaters of Kabini dam, across River Kapila, had gone on a safari in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Wednesday. Taking a Dasara break from his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he has been staying in the resort from Monday night.

He has shared a photo of an elephant and its calf on his twitter account with the caption, "A mother’s love. I felt so sad to see this beautiful elephant with her injured little baby fighting for its life."

Also Read | Karnataka govt country's most corrupt, says Rahul Gandhi

In the letter, Rahul has stated that he and the Congress president visited the Nagarahole forest and came across the painful sight of an injured baby elephant.

“The calf has a severely injured tail and trunk and is fighting for its life. I understand and appreciate that there is a view that nature must be allowed to take its own course. However, exceptions are made, depending on the severity of the situation. Thus, I wanted to cross political boundaries and appeal for compassion, to intervene and save the elephant. I am confident that it will survive, if given proper treatment,” the letter reads.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
elephants
wildlife
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics

What's Brewing

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

What is click chemistry that won chemist trio Nobel?

What is click chemistry that won chemist trio Nobel?

James Bond franchise turns 60: Who will be 007 next?

James Bond franchise turns 60: Who will be 007 next?

Receding ice leaves Canada's polar bears at rising risk

Receding ice leaves Canada's polar bears at rising risk

Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee

Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee

 