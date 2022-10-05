Rahul writes to CM Bommai seeking medical aid for elephant calf

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking medical assistance for an elephant calf.

Gandhi, who was staying in a private resort in the backwaters of Kabini dam, across River Kapila, had gone on a safari in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Wednesday. Taking a Dasara break from his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he has been staying in the resort from Monday night.

He has shared a photo of an elephant and its calf on his twitter account with the caption, "A mother’s love. I felt so sad to see this beautiful elephant with her injured little baby fighting for its life."

In the letter, Rahul has stated that he and the Congress president visited the Nagarahole forest and came across the painful sight of an injured baby elephant.

“The calf has a severely injured tail and trunk and is fighting for its life. I understand and appreciate that there is a view that nature must be allowed to take its own course. However, exceptions are made, depending on the severity of the situation. Thus, I wanted to cross political boundaries and appeal for compassion, to intervene and save the elephant. I am confident that it will survive, if given proper treatment,” the letter reads.