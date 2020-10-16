Rajarajeshwarinagar bypolls: 40 candidates file nominations for Nov 3

A total of 40 candidates have filed their nominations for the November 3 Rajarajeshwarinagar and Sira bypolls till Friday, which was the last day to do so.

In Rajarajeshwarinagar, 23 candidates have filed their papers including 11 Independents. In Sira, there are 17 candidates of whom 10 are independents.

All the nominations will be scrutinized by the Election Commission on Saturday and Sunday will be the last day for the candidates to withdraw from the fray.

There are 2.15 lakh voters in Sira and 4.60 lakh in Rajarajeshwarinagar.