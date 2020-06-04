Rajashekhar Shidlaghatta elected taluk panchayat president, Muninarasamma his deputy

Rajashekhar Shidlaghatta elected taluk panchayat prez

DHNS, Shidlaghatta,
  • Jun 04 2020, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 22:12 ist
M K Rajashekhar and Muninarasamma were elected as president and vice-president of taluk panchayat respectively in Shidlaghatta. A N Raghunandan, Tahsildar K Arundati and TP executive officer B Shivakumar were present. DH Photo

M K Rajashekhar, the JD(S) member from Cheemangala constituency and Muninarasamma from Kumbiganahalli constituency were elected as president and vice-president of taluk panchayat respectively.

The elections were necessitated following the resignations of B V Narayanaswamy and Muniyappa as president and vice-presidents respectively.

The election officer A N Raghunandan declared the elections unanimously as nobody from the Congress entered the fray. The Congress members did not attend the proceedings.

Out of 17 seats, the JD(S) has 9, while the Congress 8. 

Tahsildar K Arundati, taluk panchayat executive officer B Shivakumar, MGNREGA director Chandrappa and Shirastedar Manjunath were present.

