Rajasthan crisis: Congress stages protest in Karnataka

Senior Congress leaders were taken into police custody on Monday as they attempted to proceed towards Raj Bhavan in protest against the BJP’s alleged attempts to topple their party’s government in Rajasthan.

The police stopped Congress leaders near the Balekundri Circle, where they sat in protest, before being bundled into a bus. They were released later.

“The Rajasthan governor is a part of the BJP’s conspiracy. It’s the duty of the governor to function as per the Cabinet decision. But the governor is behaving as the puppet of the Centre,” leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said at the protest. KPCC presidentD K Shivakumar said the BJP’s attempt to “come to power by toppling an elected government is a murder of democracy.”

In a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind through Governor Vajubhai R Vala, the Congress sought “immediate intervention in the affairs of Rajasthan government” and urged him to save democracy.