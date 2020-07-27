Rajasthan crisis: Congress stages protest in Karnataka

Rajasthan crisis: Congress stages protest in Karnataka

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 27 2020, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 23:05 ist
Representative image/Credit: DH File Photo

Senior Congress leaders were taken into police custody on Monday as they attempted to proceed towards Raj Bhavan in protest against the BJP’s alleged attempts to topple their party’s government in Rajasthan. 

The police stopped Congress leaders near the Balekundri Circle, where they sat in protest, before being bundled into a bus. They were released later. 

Read: Have written to President, spoken with PM on Rajasthan political situation: CM Gehlot to Congress MLAs

“The Rajasthan governor is a part of the BJP’s conspiracy. It’s the duty of the governor to function as per the Cabinet decision. But the governor is behaving as the puppet of the Centre,” leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said at the protest. KPCC presidentD K Shivakumar said the BJP’s attempt to “come to power by toppling an elected government is a murder of democracy.” 

In a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind through Governor Vajubhai R Vala, the Congress sought “immediate intervention in the affairs of Rajasthan government” and urged him to save democracy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Balekundri Circle
Congress
Rajasthan
Raj Bhavan
Karnataka

What's Brewing

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

How to help children cope with moving

How to help children cope with moving

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

 