Rajeev Chandrasekhar targets Congress over its quota stand in Karnataka

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday accused the Congress and the JD(S) of joining hands by promising to reverse the Karnataka government order to scrap the four per cent quota for Muslims to deny benefits given to Vokkaligas, Lingayats as well as SCs and STs.

Describing the Janata Dal (Secular) as the B-team of the Congress, he said on Twitter that the BJP will stand strongly with these communities and will make sure it is with them for their progress.

He used the hashtag "anti-Hindu Congress" to target the opposition party.

Also Read | Jagadish Shettar joins Congress after quitting BJP ahead of the Karnataka polls

While Karnataka Congress leaders want to reverse reservation, Rahul Gandhi "dropped" into Karnataka and said he wants to breach the Supreme Court limit on reservations, the BJP MP from the state tweeted.

"So the Congress politics of lies and promise and scoot politics continues. That is why voters chose BJP bcoz we deliver what we promise," he said.

This shows Congress and their B-Team JDS joined hands in evading benefits which was given to our Vokkaliga, Lingayat and SC/ST brothers. BJP will stand strongly with these communities and will make sure we are with them for their progress ಇದು, ನಮ್ಮ ಒಕ್ಕಲಿಗ, ಲಿಂಗಾಯತ ಮತ್ತು… pic.twitter.com/uX1O1O8fqn — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) April 8, 2023

Rahul Gandhi on Monday demanded the release of the caste census which he said was done during the UPA government and also called for lifting the reservation cap.