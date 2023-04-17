Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Cong over K'taka quota stand

Rajeev Chandrasekhar targets Congress over its quota stand in Karnataka

He also termed the Janata Dal (Secular) as the 'B-team of the Congress'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2023, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 16:14 ist
Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Credit: DH Photo

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday accused the Congress and the JD(S) of joining hands by promising to reverse the Karnataka government order to scrap the four per cent quota for Muslims to deny benefits given to Vokkaligas, Lingayats as well as SCs and STs.  

Describing the Janata Dal (Secular) as the B-team of the Congress, he said on Twitter that the BJP will stand strongly with these communities and will make sure it is with them for their progress.

He used the hashtag "anti-Hindu Congress" to target the opposition party.  

Also Read | Jagadish Shettar joins Congress after quitting BJP ahead of the Karnataka polls

While Karnataka Congress leaders want to reverse reservation, Rahul Gandhi "dropped" into Karnataka and said he wants to breach the Supreme Court limit on reservations, the BJP MP from the state tweeted.

"So the Congress politics of lies and promise and scoot politics continues. That is why voters chose BJP bcoz we deliver what we promise," he said.  

Rahul Gandhi on Monday demanded the release of the caste census which he said was done during the UPA government and also called for lifting the reservation cap.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Rajeev Chandrashekhar
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
BJP
Congress
JD(S)
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Reservation

Related videos

What's Brewing

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

 