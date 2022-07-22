Rajesh G V appointed BJP state general secretary

Rajesh G V appointed BJP state general secretary

  Jul 22 2022
The BJP central leadership, on Thursday, appointed RSS worker Rajesh G V as the BJP's state general secretary (organisation).

Rajesh replaces Arun Kumar, who has returned to the RSS, the BJP's ideological mentor.

BJP national president J P Nadda appointed Rajesh on the recommendation of the RSS.

Those in charge of organisation in the BJP are drawn from the RSS and are considered key in the overall functioning of the party's organisational machinery.

Their other main job is to ensure better coordination between the party and the Sangh.

Rajesh, 37, is the youngest leader holding such a post in the state BJP.

He will have a big challenge working with several senior leaders as the state faces Assembly elections early next year.

A native of Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, Rajesh is a full-time RSS worker and served as pracharak in Tumakuru and Mysuru regions of the organisation.

