Rajneesh Goel appointed ACS to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Senior IAS officer Rajneesh Goel has been appointed as the additional chief secretary (ACS) to chief minister. Goel is at present the ACS to Home department and he will hold the new post as a concurrent charge to his current post.

Meanwhile, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has approved the appointment of senior advocate K Shashi Kiran Shetty as the advocate general.

Senior journalist K V Prabhakar has been appointed as the chief minister's media advisor. This post will be of Cabinet minister rank. Prabhakar was the CM's media advisor even in the previous Siddaramaiah-led government in 2013.

KAS officer Dr Venkateshaiah has been appointed as the CM's personal secretary. Further, B Shivaswamy, joint director of the Municipal Administration directorate has been appointed as the chief minister's joint secretary; P A Gopal, retired joint secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department has been appointed on contract basis as the joint secretary of Chief Minister's Relief Fund, while M Venkatesh has been appointed as the CM's special officer on contract basis.