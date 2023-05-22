Rajneesh Goel appointed ACS to CM Siddaramaiah

Rajneesh Goel appointed ACS to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Meanwhile, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has approved the appointment of senior advocate K Shashi Kiran Shetty as the advocate general

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 22 2023, 21:33 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 01:53 ist
Senior IAS officer Rajneesh Goel. Credit: DH File Photo

Senior IAS officer Rajneesh Goel has been appointed as the additional chief secretary (ACS) to chief minister. Goel is at present the ACS to Home department and he will hold the new post as a concurrent charge to his current post. 

Meanwhile, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has approved the appointment of senior advocate K Shashi Kiran Shetty as the advocate general.

Senior journalist K V Prabhakar has been appointed as the chief minister's media advisor. This post will be of Cabinet minister rank. Prabhakar was the CM's media advisor even in the previous Siddaramaiah-led government in 2013. 

KAS officer Dr Venkateshaiah has been appointed as the CM's personal secretary. Further, B Shivaswamy, joint director of the Municipal Administration directorate has been appointed as the chief minister's joint secretary; P A Gopal, retired joint secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department has been appointed on contract basis as the joint secretary of Chief Minister's Relief Fund, while M Venkatesh has been appointed as the CM's special officer on contract basis.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Siddaramaiah

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru residents face clean-up challenges

Bengaluru residents face clean-up challenges

'Big notes' at B'luru petrol pumps fuel quarrels, panic

'Big notes' at B'luru petrol pumps fuel quarrels, panic

Re-imagining rice, a crop that feeds the world

Re-imagining rice, a crop that feeds the world

Gill, his sister abused online after GT knock RCB out

Gill, his sister abused online after GT knock RCB out

Parineeti details relationship with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti details relationship with Raghav Chadha

Climate change to push 30% species over tipping point

Climate change to push 30% species over tipping point

Long-lost siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur

Long-lost siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

 