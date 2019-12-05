Rajya Sabha: KC Ramamurthy elected unopposed

Former IPS officer KC Ramamurthy of the BJP was re-elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka on Thursday. Ramamurthy had recently resigned as Rajya Sabha member after quitting the Congress.

Ramamurthy joined the BJP in October this year and was subsequently fielded for the Rajya Sabha polls necessitated due to his resignation.

Though polls were scheduled for December 12, Ramamurthy was declared elected unopposed since neither the Congress nor the JD(S) fielded any candidates as they had no numbers to secure victory. Two independents had filed nominations and they were rejected due to technical reasons.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa congratulated Ramamurthy over his election. “This will help BJP to increase its numbers in the Rajya Sabha and strengthen the party further,” he said.