Rajya Sabha polls: Candidature race heats up in BJP

The BJP is expected to pick local candidates for the June 10 Rajya Sabha election, after having faced flak for choosing 'outsiders' to represent Karnataka in the upper house of Parliament.

According to sources, BJP vice-president Nirmal Kumar Surana, BJP Mahila Morcha president Geetha Vivekananda, outgoing MLC Lehar Singh and businessman Prakash Shetty are said to be in the running for Rajya Sabha.

Elections for four seats are necessitated as the term of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, K C Ramamurthy (BJP) and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh are due for expiry whereas the demise of senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes has made his seat vacant. Apparently, Sitharaman may contest from Uttar Pradesh.

A candidate needs 45 votes to win. Based on the current party position in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP can win two and Congress one. Rumours are that JD(S) leader Kupendra Reddy could be the third candidate with the additional BJP votes.

Nirmal Kumar Surana, it can be recalled, was among the two vice-presidents sacked in 2017 for opposing the then BJP state president B S Yediyurappa's style of functioning. However, he was reinstated in 2019 soon after Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel was appointed as state president, riling the Yediyurappa camp. In 2020, Surana was made in charge of the Puducherry BJP unit.

The names of Lehar Singh and Geetha Vivekananda, who had represented Vijnana Nagar ward in BBMP, are also doing the rounds. Geetha had featured as a possible candidate for MLC elections, too.

Prakash Shetty of the MRG Group is in contention again this year with a few state BJP leaders backing his candidature, sources say. His name had sprung up a few times in the past during Rajya Sabha elections.

The candidature of outgoing MP Ramamurthy is also not ruled out as he is vying for a second stint. Sources add that Ramamurthy could be retained as candidate from the state as he had resigned from the Congress in 2019 to join the saffron party.

However, BJP sources say that other names could spring up as the high command is yet to finalise the candidates.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Reddy, who was Rajya Sabha MP from 2014 to 2020, could get elected with help from the saffron party.