Rajya Sabha polls: HDK fumes as defections hit JD(S)

'I love the Congress. That’s why I voted for them,' JD(S) MLA K Srinivas Gowda said

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 10 2022, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 13:34 ist
Kumaraswamy slammed the Congress and said it stood “exposed” for helping the BJP win. Credit: DH Photo

Openly defiant, JD(S) lawmaker K Srinivas Gowda said Friday that he voted for the Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha election. 

“I love the Congress. That’s why I voted for them,” Gowda told reporters. 

The Kolar MLA said he is upset with JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy. “Also, no one from the party asked me to vote for the JD(S) candidate,” he said.

It was no secret that Gowda was hobnobbing with the Congress. In fact, Gowda was with the Congress before joining the regional party. Gowda even said that he would return to the Congress. 

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy asked Gowda to resign immediately if he has any “self-respect and shame”. 

Follow live updates from Rajya Sabha elections on DH

He also slammed the Congress and said it stood “exposed” for helping the BJP win. “It was because of the great Siddaramaiah and KR Ramesh Kumar that Gowda cross-voted,” he said. 

He also hit out at some of his own MLAs. “Gubbi MLA has said in his tweet that he voted for JD(S). But, the reality will be known during counting in the evening,” he said, referring to SR Srinivas.

According to Kumaraswamy, several MLAs have cast “blank” votes in the ballot. “Outside, they say they voted for JD(S), but their ballot paper is blank,” he said, adding such MLAs are unfit to be elected representatives. 

“What has the Congress achieved? With what morality will they fight the BJP?” Kumaraswamy said. 

The former chief minister said he had requested a few Congress MLAs to give their second-preference votes to the JD(S) candidate. “But, the Congress has decided that they won’t give us second-preference votes at any cost,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Karnataka
JD(S)
H D Kumaraswamy
Siddaramaiah
Congress
Rajya Sabha
Elections

