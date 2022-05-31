Rajya Sabha polls: Kupendra Reddy richest in crorepati club

Rajya Sabha candidate D Kupendra Reddy of the JD(S) has reported total assets worth Rs 817 crore, which is a 76% increase from the Rs 462 crore that he had declared eight years ago.

Reddy and his family own movable assets worth Rs 417 crore and their immovable assets are valued at Rs 399 crore, according to his affidavit in which he calls himself an ‘infrastructure developer’.

Reddy’s movable assets have seen a 198% rise between 2014 and 2022 - from Rs 139 crore to Rs 417 crore. The increase is largely due to personal advances or loans he has given to various people and entities.

Reddy has liabilities of Rs 109 crore, up from Rs 97 crore in 2014. The JD(S) leader is the richest of the six candidates in the fray for the June 10 Rajya Sabha election.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s personal wealth has gone up from Rs 1.35 crore in 2016 to Rs 2.50 crore now. She still owns a 2001-model Bajaj Chetak, according to her affidavit. Her 2016 declaration had details on the assets and liabilities of her husband Parakala Prabhakar. Her latest affidavit, however, says these details are ‘not known’ to her spouse.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s total assets have declined since 2016, from Rs 4.83 crore to Rs 4.56 crore. In 2016, Ramesh had also declared assets owned by his wife who is no more.