Rally at Ballari to be highlight of K'taka leg of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will traverse in the state for a total of 21 days from Gundlupet to Raichur, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said on Sunday.

A massive rally will be held at Ballari during the course of the yatra, he said.

Shivakumar, who held a news conference along with leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, said that the party had brought out a schedule which lists out the leaders who will participate on each day of the 21-day Yatra in the state.

“Social harmony in the state is declining by the day. Families are being affected daily by inflation. Unemployment levels are increasing,” he said, adding that the Yatra will highlight all these issues. The Yatra will concentrate on raising awareness on five key issues that are affecting the people of the country.

In the padayatra, members of several organisations, farmers, teachers, retired officials and others will be allowed to participate.

Every day, the Yatra will traverse 25 kilometers in the state, he said, noting that the yatra will cover a total distance of 3,500 km.

Leader of Opposition in the Council B K Hariprasad is incharge of the padayatra in Karnataka. KPCC working president Salim Ahmed and MLA K J George are members of the national committee organising the event.

List of leaders

A meeting will be held in the coming days to decide the list of leaders who will walk in the Yatra in the state. A website will also be launched for people to participate, Shivakumar said.

Though two public rallies were expected to be held during the event, there are some technical issues to hold a rally in Mysuru, due to Dasara celebrations, he said.

Hariprasad said that the yatra will travel for four days in Tamil Nadu and 19 days in Kerala.As many as 125 people will walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. It will pass through 12 states and two union territories.

Meeting held

During the day, a meeting was also held under Karnataka Congress incharge R S Surjewala to draft a manifesto for the upcoming BBMP elections.

The Congress legislature party meeting was also held during the day.