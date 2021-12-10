Ramamurthy seeks uniform civil code

BJP Rajya Sabha member K C Ramamurthy, on Thursday, urged the Centre to bring in a law for uniform civil code.
“The SC observed in the Shah Bano case that a common civil code will help the cause of national integration by removing disparate loyalties to laws which have conflicting ideologies,” he said.
“The US, UK and many European countries have a uniform civil code. Even Goa is implementing it. There are misconceptions about the code, which needs to be explained to all religions. The Centre should analyse the best features of all religions, compile and adopt them in the form of a code called the uniform civil code.” he said.
“It’s objective is to unify personal laws for marriage, divorce, custody, adoption, inheritance, etc., and cover civil and human rights issues, because personal laws of different religions are dissimilar and hence, violate Article 14 of the Constitution,” he said.
“It is needed because age of marriage is not uniform and is not religion-neutral and gender-neutral, divorce is not uniform even though it is a civil and human rights issue, alimony is not religion
and gender-neutral, inheritance of property is not equal among all religions and adoption
is also different in different religions,” he said.
