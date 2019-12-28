Ramanagara will be made Health City: DyCM

Ramanagara will be developed as a ‘Health City’ with all necessary healthcare infrastructure, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said Saturday.

Ramanagara will house the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, a medical college and a research centre, the minister said. “Our government intends to develop Ramanagara as a Health City, which will also help promote health tourism,” he said.

He was responding to questions on setting up a medical college in Kanakapura, which was sanctioned earlier. Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who represents Kanakapura, has threatened agitation if the college fails to come up there.

“We’re setting up a medical college in Ramanagara. So, there’s no question of having one in Kanakapura,” Narayan said. “Wherever there are no medical colleges, the government intends to set up one there,” he added.

On the controversy over the proposed 114-feet Jesus Christ statue coming up in the Harobele village, Narayan hinted that the 10-acre land that Shivakumar has purchased for the purpose can be withdrawn by the government. “This is the government’s land. Whatever needs to be done will be done,” he said.