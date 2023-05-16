Ramanath Rai retires from electoral politics

Ramanath Rai announces retirement from electoral politics

To a query on whether he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Rai said 'As I have decided, I will not contest the elections'

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 16 2023, 15:17 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 15:17 ist
Former Karnataka minister B Ramanath Rai. Credit: DH File Photo

B Ramanath Rai, a former minister who unsuccessfully contested in the Assembly election from the Bantwal constituency, has announced his retirement from electoral politics.

“I will remain active in party activities and will not contest elections,” he told media persons in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

“However, I will abide by the decision of the high command. I am a 71-year-old and there was some disagreement in the party over my candidature. The party has given me all the opportunities all these years,” he said.

“I was confident of winning the election as the situation was favourable for the Congress. There was a setback somewhere and I will introspect on the reason for the defeat. Compared to the previous election, the victory margin of the BJP has come down to 8,282 votes from 15,971 votes, he said. 

To a query on whether he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Rai said “As I have decided, I will not contest the elections. The party is supreme for me and I will do whatever the high command wants me to do,” he added.

Lauding the party’s performance in the state, Rai said “BJP did not win a majority in the state all these years. They formed a coalition government with the JD(S) and later with the independent candidates and through ‘Operation Lotus’. The voters did not support the BJP. The BJP will never come to power again. The Congress will win even in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said and urged the party workers to get ready for the zilla panchayat, taluk panchayat and Lok Sabha elections. “We accept the defeat in the district but will work hard to gain back the seats as our party is in power in the state,” he said.

“The Congress ‘Guarantees’ will be implemented soon after the oath-taking ceremony,” he said.

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
B Ramanath Rai
Congress

