Ramesh Jarkiholi downplays BJP MLAs’ meet, says all’s well

Seeking to downplay the speculations over the meeting of sulking MLAs at senior leader Umesh Katti's house in Bengaluru, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Friday said that there was infighting or dissent within the party.

Jarkiholi told reporters at Kollegal, "The party MLAs participated in a puja at Umesh Katti's house. They are my friends. I will speak to them. It is not right to conclude that there are differences among the party leaders."

"I am Yediyurappa's supporter. The government is safe and will complete the remaining three-year tenure ," he said. To a query on a few party MLAs meeting Congress leader Siddaramaiah, the minister said, "They are all seniors, seven or eight time MLAs. They are not fools to join the Congress, which is a sinking ship."

He said as many as 22 Congress MLAs were in touch with him and if the BJP leadership gives a go-ahead he would make at least five Congress legislators resign and join the BJP in a week.