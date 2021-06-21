Ramesh Jarkiholi meets Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai

Ramesh Jarkiholi meets Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai

The former minister will hold talks with Fadnavis regarding the conduct of state BJP leaders

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jun 21 2021, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2021, 23:48 ist
Ramesh Jarkiholi. Credit: DH file photo

Former minister and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has been sulking due to non-cooperation from BJP leaders to bail him out of the alleged CD case, met former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Monday.

He is still camping in Mumbai, sources said. The former minister will hold talks with Fadnavis regarding the conduct of state BJP leaders, sources said. There were reports that Jarkiholi was planning to resign as MLA due to the conduct of the BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, MLA Mahesh Kumatalli refuted reports that he had accompanied Jarkiholi to Mumbai. He was speaking to reporters at Athani in the district.

KPCC working president and MLA Satish Jarkiholi said he had no information on his brother Ramesh planning to resign.

BJP
Karnataka
Ramesh Jarkiholi
Devendra Fadnavis

