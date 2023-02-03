Ramesh Jarkiholi meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Former Minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday night and requested him to transfer the sex CD case against him to the CBI.

Emerging out of the meeting, Jarkiholi told reporters, “I met the home minister and handed over documents (of the case).” However, he refused to answer whether Shah agreed to order a probe from the central agency.

Sources close to Jarkiholi said that he told the home minister that KPCC president D K Shivakumar implicated him with a honey trap to tarnish his political image. Earlier, Jarkiholi alleged that Shivakumar was behind the honey trap and that he had created such sleaze CDs of several leaders and officers in the state. However, Shivakumar denied the allegations.