Ramesh Jarkiholi meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Ramesh Jarkiholi meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Sources close to Jarkiholi said that he told the home minister that KPCC president D K Shivakumar implicated him with a honey trap to tarnish his political image

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 03 2023, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 03:09 ist
BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi. Credit: DH Photo

Former Minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday night and requested him to transfer the sex CD case against him to the CBI.

Emerging out of the meeting, Jarkiholi told reporters, “I met the home minister and handed over documents (of the case).” However, he refused to answer whether Shah agreed to order a probe from the central agency.

Sources close to Jarkiholi said that he told the home minister that KPCC president D K Shivakumar implicated him with a honey trap to tarnish his political image. Earlier, Jarkiholi alleged that Shivakumar was behind the honey trap and that he had created such sleaze CDs of several leaders and officers in the state. However, Shivakumar denied the allegations.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Ramesh Jarkiholi
Amit Shah
BJP

What's Brewing

Gigantic, wearable cake enters Guinness World record

Gigantic, wearable cake enters Guinness World record

In a first, transman father to give birth in Kerala

In a first, transman father to give birth in Kerala

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

 