Ramesh Jarkiholi quashes rumours of lobbying for Deputy Chief Minister post

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Tuesday dismissed rumours of him lobbying for the Deputy Chief Minister post.

Speaking to reporters, he said that he went to Delhi to meet Union Ministers on departmental works. During the visit, he also met the party as a courtesy.

Jarkiholi along with senior BJP leader C P Yogeshwar camping in the national capital for the past two days and meeting the party top brass. Both leaders met BJP national president J P Nadda and BJP General Secretary B L Santosh and some union ministers during their stay.

Earlier there was speculation that Jarkiholi was trying to become Deputy Chief Minister in the Yediyurappa headed government. He also was requesting the high command to make C P Yogeshwar as Minister.

" I am not lobbying for Deputy Chief Minister post. It is up to the party leaders whom to appoint as Deputy Chief Minister," Jarkiholi said.

"I met the party top brass on behalf of my friend Yogeshwar and thank the party leaders for making him as member of Karnataka Legislative Council," he said.

Speaking to media, Yogeshwar said he never asked for Ministership. He came here to thank the party leaders for nominating him as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council.

Talking on Water Resources Department issue, Jarkiholi said though several parts of the state witnessed flood this year, it was handled better due to early warning issued to people living near rivers.