Ramesh Jarkiholi to file nomination from Gokak

BJP and Congress candidates will file their nomination papers for bye-election from Athani, Kagwad and Gokak Assembly constituencies on Monday, the last date for filing nominations.

Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi will file nomination papers from Gokak. He has been pitted against his younger sibling Lakhan Jarkiholi who is also a Congress candidate. BJP rebel Ashok Pujari will file papers as Janata Dal (Secular ) candidate.

BJP candidate Srimant Patil will file papers from Kagwad. Former MLC Bharamgouda (Raju) Kage who quit the BJP is filing nomination as a Congress candidate. BJP candidate Mahesh Kumathalli, who is being opposed by supporters of Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, will also file papers.

Gajanan Mangsuli, who is a Congress candidate, will file his nominations too.

All candidates are expected to exhibit strength during filing of nominations.