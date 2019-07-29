Ramesh Kumar resigns from Speaker post

Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Monday expressed satisfaction over his 14-month stint as Karnataka Assembly Speaker.

"I became the Speaker due to all your support," he remarked in the Assembly.

Follow live updates here

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi wanted me to be Speaker. I have honestly discharged my duties as Speaker," he said.

He sought apology for any remarks made under pressure while discharging duties.

"I wish all the very best to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa," he said.

Let the State and people be benefited by Yediyurappa's rule. Let hs government be the voice for voiceless. Let the government serve downtrodden, exploited and weaker sections, Kumar said before handing over the charge to deputy speak Krishna Reddy.