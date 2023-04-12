Ramesh vs Ramesh: Cong turns tables on BJP on Rs 2,644 cr scam

BJP functionary N R Ramesh’s allegation of Rs 2,644 crore scam by Siddaramaiah-led government seems to have backfired with Congress MLC P R Ramesh on Tuesday filing a complaint with Lokayukta along with documents purporting to show that all the decisions leading to the “scam” were made by Jagadish Shettar-led BJP government in 2012-13.

Last month, the BJP functionary said that the Siddaramaiah government had issued development rights certificates (DRC) worth Rs 2,644 crore to a private company in exchange for 40 acre 9 guntas in Ramanagara taluk’s Kodiyalakarenahalli village which came under the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Area Planning Authority (BMICAPA).

The cost of the land itself was not more than Rs 11 crore, he had said.

Recommendation approved

In his complaint to the Lokayukta on Tuesday, Congress MLC P R Ramesh didn’t rule out the scam but submitted documents to show that the entire “fraud” took place during the BJP rule.

He pointed to the Cabinet note dated November 29, 2012 in which then chief minister Shettar had approved a recommendation by the Urban Development Department to award DRC of 1.5 times the area of the acquired land.

The same Cabinet note also approved a proposal allowing the DRC to be utilised within 25 km from the area of the land being acquired for the BBMP.

The provision was made by relaxing terms and conditions set by the government that DRC cannot be permitted outside the planning area where the land was being acquired.

Government order

A government order dated January 3, 2013 also considered the DRC with 25 km-limit as a “special case” for which rules under Section 14-B of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning act have been relaxed.

“The entire procedure for issuing DRC is in violation of the law. It was completed five months before the Siddaramaiah government came into existence. N R Ramesh has deliberately suppressed facts, which is tantamount to misleading the Lokayukta,” P R Ramesh told DH.

DH reached out to N R Ramesh for a response.

The former councillor said, “I have submitted documents totaling up to 9,600 pages. The DRC was issued on November 9, 2017. Who was in power at the time,” he asked.

KTCP rules

When asked about the government order relaxing the KTCP rules, the BJP leader blamed the BBMP legal cell whose failure before the high court had “forced” the government to issue such an order.

The Congress MLC, however, pointed out that the Cabinet note had already made the relaxation in violation of the rules. “The DRC that N R Ramesh talks about has been withdrawn. We want the Lokayukta to go into the entire history of the case. Both senior officials and heads of government at the time should pay the price for their violations,” the MLC added.