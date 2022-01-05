Ramnagara incident result of goonda culture, says Karnataka Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra

Referring to bitter spat between Congress MP D K Suresh and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan at a public programme in Ramnagara, Karnataka Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra said it is the result of 'goonda culture' followed by Congress.

"They don't have the sense to react in words but they try to use muscle power," he said.

Also Read | What’s your link with Ramanagara? DKS asks Ashwath Narayan

Speaking to media persons, on Wednesday, he said Congress leaders alleged that the event had been oranised in a hurry and they were not invited properly.

"Is it a wedding ceremony to visit each house hold and invite them for the public programme?" he questioned.

Jnanendra said there was no need for Congress MP D K Suresh to behave in such a rude manner as he had the opportunity to deliver a speech. Defending Ashwath Narayan, he added "I don't find any fault with Ashwath Narayan or with police."

On the anti-Conversion bill the Home Minister said that it will be passed in the legislative council in the next session and there is no question of withdrawing it.

Check out DH's latest videos: