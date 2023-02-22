Ravi trolled for Nagabana visit after eating 'non-veg'

Ravi trolled for visiting Nagabana after consuming 'non-veg' food

Ravi clarified in Mandya that he had not visited the Nagabana premises, but had paid obeisance from the outside

DHNS
DHNS, Bhatkal,
  • Feb 22 2023, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 08:48 ist
This photo shows C T Ravi visiting the Rajangana Nagabana in Bhatkal town. Credit: DH Photo

The pictures and videos of BJP national general secretary and Chikmagalur Assembly constituency MLA C T Ravi, visiting Rajangana Nagabana and Karibanta Temple in the town, after allegedly consuming non-vegetarian food at Bhatkal MLA Sunil Naik's house in Shirali on February 19, has become viral on social media. 

It can be recalled that some time ago, the issue of former chief minister Siddaramaiah visiting Dharmasthala after consuming non-vegetarian food, had become a state-wide discussion. Several BJP leaders, including C T Ravi, had trolled Siddaramaiah then. Now, C T Ravi is also in soup over similar allegations.

Also Read | BJP has not sidelined me, says Yediyurappa in farewell speech

C T Ravi is being trolled by the local devouts, for visiting the Rajangana Nagabana and Karibanta Temple, which is worshiped by the members of the Jain community.

Meanwhile, Ravi clarified in Mandya that he had not visited the Nagabana premises, but had paid obeisance from the outside.

He said, "I am born in a community in which non-vegetarian food is eaten. I eat non-veg. But I know the tradition and I never disrespect that."

