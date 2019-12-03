Rayareddy wants Guv to drop Law Minister from Cabinet

Congress leader Basavaraj Rayareddy has demanded the Election Commission to immediately arrest Law Minister J C Madhuswamy for delivering "provocative" speech at a public gathering of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community members recently.

Madhuswamy, during an election meeting on Monday had said that not a single Lingayat vote should be cast for non-BJP  candidates and Lingayats voting for non-BJP candidates would be akin to tight slap on Yediyurappa.

Speaking with media persons here on Tuesday, Rayareddy said that Madhuswamy's speech was a clear violation of the model code of conduct and a complaint would be lodged with the state chief election officer in this regard. "If the Election Commission fails to take any action against Madhuswamy, we will approach a court," Rayareddy said. He also demanded that the Governor should drop Madhuswamy from Cabinet.

 

 

