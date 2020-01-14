Ready to quit CM post: B S Yediyurappa

Irked by Veerashaiva Lingayata Panchamasali Mutt Pontiff Vachanananda Swami's demand for the ministerial berths to three legislators of the community at Hara fair and Belli Bedagu programme organised by Panchamasali Mutt to show the strength of the community at Harihar town on Tuesday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said he is ready to quit the top post tomorrow itself.

Addressing the gathering, the seer said there are 13 legislators of the community in the state. Among them, a minimum of three MLAs must be given ministerial berths. Former minister Murugesh Nirani must be accommodated in the cabinet, he demanded.

Losing his temper, the chief minister said "You should not speak in this manner. You have to give suggestions and should not make such demands. If you continue to speak in such a manner, I will walk out of the event." Sensing the situation, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked Murugesh Nirani to direct the seer not to make such demands.

The seer pacified the chief minister and said "we are asking our rights. Let Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah know your situation."

Reacting to it, the chief minister, I am ready to take suggestions from the seer and I would discuss it with him in person. If not, I am ready to quit the post."