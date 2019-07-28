Rebels to approach SC against Speaker's decision

The MLAs disqualified by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar will approach Supreme Court challenging the decision, said former JD(S) president and rebel MLA A H Vishwanath.

Karnataka LIVE | Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs

Speaking to reporters, he said that the Speaker has issued the order without considering their resignations. The speaker has only taken the complaints of Congress leader Siddaramaiah and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy into account, he said.

"I am also aware of the law. I had resigned saddened by the attitude of the coalition government. Why was it not considered?" he questioned, adding that the Speaker has taken the decision in haste.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Govind Karajol criticised the Speaker's ruling. "The MLAs had resigned voluntarily. Ramesh Kumar has not considered it and issued the order by succumbing to the pressure of political parties," he said.

The order, he said, was malicious and flawed and will be challenged in the Court, he added.

A total of 14 MLAs were disqualified by Ramesh Kumar on Sunday under Anti-defection law for violating the whip issued by their respective political parties.