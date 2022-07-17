Renukacharya wants senior ministers to quit

Honnali legislator M P Renukacharya has said senior ministers should not stick to power and they must relinquish their position.
“Earlier also I had made a similar demand. Yediyurappa himself has vacated his seat. Senior ministers too should follow him. I am also eligible to be a minister. I did a good job while during my stint as a minister previously,” Renukacharya said.
He was speaking to reporters in Honnalli on Sunday.
Renukacharya said that the ministers should not restrict themselves to third floor of Vidhana Soudha and doing so causes embarrassment for the party.
“At least now they should come out of Vidhana Soudha and work for the welfare of people,” he said.
He said that Congress had lost its relevance in the state, but some Congressmen were dreaming of becoming a chief minister. It will continue to be in opposition for another 10 years, he predicted.
