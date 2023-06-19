Repeal of laws: Karnataka BJP to hold statewide protest on July 4

Former deputy chief minister R Ashoka on Monday said that the BJP will be organising statewide protests on July 4 condemning the Congress government's decisions to repeal several "pro-people" legislations enacted by the previous government.

After a meeting of the senior leaders of the party convened by the BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel here, Ashoka said that the ruling party has made its intents very clear that they want to repeal or enact separate laws in place of legislations such as anti-cow slaughter law, anti-conversion law and to replace National Education Policy (NEP) and so on.

“We brought these legislations to help people. But the Congress, soon after coming to power, has decided to repeal them all. We will be protesting against this. The budget session is commencing on July 3 and we have asked all our top leaders from each district to take part in this statewide protest condemning the Congress' decisions,” Ashoka said.

Ashoka added that all leaders such as MPs, MLAs, defeated candidates, and other important leaders will hold protests in their respective districts.

Ashoka said that the state BJP is planning to launch a statewide ‘Jail Bharo’ movement or some other form of protest soon after the Congress announces dates for piloting the bill to repeal Anti-Conversion Act. “We will involve public into this movement, in order to exert pressure on Congress not to withdraw this Act,” he said.

On the supply of 10 kg rice to the poor, the former deputy CM said that the state unit will be organising a protest in all 10 divisions in the state demanding the ruling party to fulfill their promise of supply of 10 kg rice to all poor in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the BJP will launch a statewide tour from Thursday to educate voters about the nine years of PM Modi’s government. Month-long programmes will see series of press conferences, interactions with various groups like intellectuals, professionals to create awareness among people ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.