R-Day tableau row: Pratap Simha criticises Siddaramaiah

Republic Day tableau row: MP Pratap Simha criticises Siddaramaiah

Simha said, only 21 tableaux will be part of the parade

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 19 2022, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 23:36 ist
MP Pratap Simha. Credit: DH File Photo

MP Pratap Simha slammed Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah for criticising the Union government for dropping a Republic Day tableau, depicting 19th-century social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

Addressing media persons, on Wednesday, the MP said, the selection is totally transparent and there is no politics in the process. "Siddaramaiah is making statements for political benefits. But it will not work. The theme for the tableaux for the Republic Day parade are ‘India@75-Freedom Struggle’, ‘Idea @75’, ‘Achievements @75’, ‘Actions @75’ and ‘Resolve @75’ and the authorities have selected the best tableaux," he said.

Simha said, only 21 tableaux will be part of the parade. Out of them, nine are from the Union Ministries and the remaining are for 29 states and seven Union territories. Thus, only 12 states get the opportunity. Siddaramaiah must understand the selection process, he said.

The MP asked, why did not Siddaramaiah remember the stalwarts during his rule from 2013 to 2018. “Siddaramaiaha never remembered warrior Onake Obavva and Sangolli Rayanna, saint-poet Kanaka Dasa and Krishnaraja Wadiyar who established the University of Mysore. He only remembered Indira Gandhi and Tipu Sultan,” the MP said.

In 2014, Siddaramaiah sent Tipu's tableau for the parade and also named the canteen after Indira Gandhi. But, he never remembered others, he said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Pratap Simha
Siddaramaiah
Republic Day
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

 