Republic Day tableau row: MP Pratap Simha criticises Siddaramaiah

MP Pratap Simha slammed Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah for criticising the Union government for dropping a Republic Day tableau, depicting 19th-century social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

Addressing media persons, on Wednesday, the MP said, the selection is totally transparent and there is no politics in the process. "Siddaramaiah is making statements for political benefits. But it will not work. The theme for the tableaux for the Republic Day parade are ‘India@75-Freedom Struggle’, ‘Idea @75’, ‘Achievements @75’, ‘Actions @75’ and ‘Resolve @75’ and the authorities have selected the best tableaux," he said.

Simha said, only 21 tableaux will be part of the parade. Out of them, nine are from the Union Ministries and the remaining are for 29 states and seven Union territories. Thus, only 12 states get the opportunity. Siddaramaiah must understand the selection process, he said.

The MP asked, why did not Siddaramaiah remember the stalwarts during his rule from 2013 to 2018. “Siddaramaiaha never remembered warrior Onake Obavva and Sangolli Rayanna, saint-poet Kanaka Dasa and Krishnaraja Wadiyar who established the University of Mysore. He only remembered Indira Gandhi and Tipu Sultan,” the MP said.

In 2014, Siddaramaiah sent Tipu's tableau for the parade and also named the canteen after Indira Gandhi. But, he never remembered others, he said.

Check out the latest videos from DH: