Resign if you can't control communal elements, Siddaramaiah tells Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should resign if he is incapable of reining in elements that are behind communal disturbances in the state, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said Sunday. Accusing the CM of becoming a 'toy' in the hands of communal goons, he said that instances of communal strife were hurting investments flowing towards Karnataka.

Referring to an incident at Dharwad where Sri Rama Sene workers vandalised goods of a Muslim watermelon vendors shop, Siddaramaiah said that the CM should ensure that the goons of Srirama Sene are put behind bars. "If Bommai is incapable of doing this, it is better to resign for the benefit of Karnataka," he said.

The Congress leader alleged that Bommai had "outsourced the law and order department to the goons of Sangh Parivar" and the ones from Sri Rama Sene were "appointed on contractual basis. This is a disaster for Karnataka."

Siddaramaiah claimed that Bommai was very insecure about his position and had no control over his Cabinet. "In an attempt to save his chair, he has pledged the government and his integrity with Sangh Parivar," he said.

Bommai, according to the former CM, had become a toy in the hands of communal goons. "This toy is a prescription for Karnataka's failure. What we need is the prescription for Karnataka's growth story," he said, alleging that BJP's communal politics was hurting investment sentiments and industrialists are contemplating moving out of our State.

"This is dangerous and concerning development," he said.

