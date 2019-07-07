Resignations: Limited options for Speaker

The Speaker can delay in accepting the resignations of the 13 MLAs, but cannot reject them, according to highly placed sources in the secretariat.

Since the MLAs have put their papers voluntarily, the Speaker has option to reject the resignation. However, the Speaker can allow the MLAs to withdraw their resignation if the latter decide to do so. In case there are any minor technical errors in the resignation letter the MLAs in question will have the opportunity to correct them.

The Speaker has to be convinced that the MLAs have resigned out of their volition and their's is a firm decision. He can also invite all the 13 MLAs and obtain information from them - as was done in the case of Umesh Jadhav, sources said.