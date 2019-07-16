'Resort politics' in India: A Parliamental vacation

Have you heard of 'resort politics'? That's when a political party takes desperate measures to prevent members from surrendering to the opposite side. A resort then enters the equation. Party MLAs are usually secluded at luxurious hotels or resorts to prevent horse-trading. Here's a list of some milestones in India's resort politics:

The Karnataka Crisis:

As many as 16 MLAs -- 13 from the Congress and three from the JD(S) -- have resigned while two independent MLAs S Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, keeping it on the edge.

In a bid to keep their flock together ahead of the floor test, the Congress, BJP and JD(S) have shifted their MLAs to resorts.

The Congress, on July 9, 2019, shifted its MLAs from a hotel in the city to a resort on the outskirts, amid fears that some more legislators may resign.