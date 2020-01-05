Revenue dip: CM's meetings with key depts on Monday

Amidst signs of decrease in the state’s revenue due to various factors, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will hold meetings with officials of key revenue-generating departments, on Monday.

The meeting is also expected to provide an insight into the finances of the state ahead of the budget session scheduled in March. Speculations are also rife that the government would take a call on cost-cutting measures after getting a clear picture of revenues generated by some key departments of the government, such as Commercial Taxes, Stamps and Registration, Transport, Excise and Mines and Geology.

According to reports, save for a marginal increase in the revenues of the excise department, revenues of other departments have been below the targets set for them for the current financial year. The delay in payment of multiple installments of GST compensation, along with indications of a reduction in the devolution of non-GST taxes have also come as a headache for the BJP government, which faced the mammoth task of tackling one of the worst floods in a century.

The meeting is also likely to discuss emergency measures, if any, to improve revenue generation in the last quarter of the financial year. It can be noted that among various departments, revenues of the Transport Department has been hit the most - due to a significant dip in vehicle sales in 2019-20.