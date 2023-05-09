Row over Karnataka Congress leaders offering private brand's ghee in temple

A photo of Congress leaders offering a private brand of ghee to Sri Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru on Tuesday has gone viral on social media, with the hashtags #Savenandini #SaveNandini.

Netizens have been discussing the photo, its content, and the leaders in the photo. One netizen has commented: “Why GRB Ghee? Why not Nandini Ghee? Where are olatagaras now? Oops campaign ends right” (sic).

‘Dkshi... Anna visited nandini parlour and asked for GRB Ghee’ (sic), ‘y GRB ghee Nandini irlilva...’ (sic), ‘But my question is, why are they using GRB ghee? He supposed to buy, promote and offer only 'Nandhini' right?” (sic) are a few other comments.

It has to be noted that KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, along with MLA K J George and MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, visited Sri Chamundeshwari temple, atop the Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru, on Tuesday, to offer special puja in the wake of the Legislative Assembly election on Wednesday, May 10.

Mahesh Raje Urs, member of the Ashraya Committee, under the Chamaraja Assembly segment, said, the Congress has been spreading misinformation that the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) would be merged with Anand Milk Union Limited (Amul) since Home Minister Amit Shah said that the KMF can collaborate with Amul for technology transfer and to expand its market, during his visit to Mandya in December 2022.

“The Congress and its leaders, including Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, made it into an election issue, to play on the emotions of the farmers and voters, stating that the KMF, a cooperative society of Karnataka farmers, would be sold to Amul, a similar cooperative society of Gujarat. They were running a campaign ‘to save Nandhini’ and other brands of the KMF,” Urs said.

“The price of both Nandini and GRB are almost the same. If the Congress leaders have concern for KMF brands and if they intend to save Nandini and other brands of KMF, they could have bought Nandini ghee to offer to the deity at Sri Chamundeshwari temple. It has to be noted that KMF outlets are available in every nook and corner, across Karnataka, including atop the Chumundi Hill,” he said.