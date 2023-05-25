RSS ban: BJP leaders slam Priyank Kharge

Taking strong exceptions to Minister Priyank Kharge's remarks on acting against RSS attracted the wrath of BJP leaders.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya questioned: "Is Priyank Kharge the super CM of Karnataka? Or does being Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son give him a bloated head to speak over CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar?"

He added that instead of unleashing ministers without portfolio to make such vacuous comments, the Congress should focus on delivering its five guarantees.

Also Read: No discussion on banning RSS or other groups, need full-fledged govt first: Parameshwara

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya said, "What gives Priyank Kharge the confidence to speak the way he does? He still doesn't have a portfolio. He is not the CM or DyCM. He is neither the president of KPCC nor AICC. Is he the new Super CM of Karnataka?"

Meanwhile, taking exceptions to Amnesty India's tweets, BJP spokesperson M G Mahesh said that the organisation should not meddle in the internal affairs of our country. "The state BJP registers strong opposition to the Amnesty's tweets. The Amnesty should not interfere with the government's decisions. If the ruling Congress tries to appease such forces, the BJP will oppose with all its might inside and outside the Legislature," he said.

On May 23, in a series of tweets, the Amensty had demanded the state government to revoke the ban on women wearing hijabs in educational institutions. The Amnesty India had also asked the state government to review the Anti-Cow Slaughter Law, among other things.