‘RSS giving communal spin to Covid-19’

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused the RSS, the BJP’s ideological parent, of communalising the Covid-19 situation by blaming the Tablighi Jamaat for the spread of the virus.

“They are doing politics by saying the virus is spreading because of Tablighi. It’s the RSS’ strategy to give it a communal colour,” the former chief minister told reporters.

Siddaramaiah attacked the Centre for allowing the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi despite Covid-19 cases being reported. “The event took place next to a police station. The way the Tablighi event was allowed to take place, it’s clear there’s a conspiracy,” he charged.