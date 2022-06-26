RSS mobilising money to topple elected governments: HDK

JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy alleged that RSS is mobilising funds to topple the elected governments in the country.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah is behind destabilising Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra.

"BJP spends over Rs 30 crore in each assembly constituency during elections. After coming to power, the government is spending over Rs 200 crore for the implementation of development works in Bengaluru. Let BJP ministers reveal their share in it," he added.

Slamming BJP, HDK said, "Earlier it was decided to free India from Congress. Now it is all set to finish regional parties politically. Let the centre implement a legislation to ensure that India will not have any opposition party."

He said he would stay in each constituency from August to strengthen the party and thus bring the party to power for the welfare of people.